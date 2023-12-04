22-year-old man convicted of murder after fatal shooting outside Manchester, NH bar

A jury has convicted a 22-year-old man of murder after a fatal shooting in January that left one man dead outside a bar on Old Granite Street in Manchester, the Attorney General said.

John Delee, of Salem, was convicted by a Hillsborough County Superior Court jury of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of reckless conduct, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Delee was found guilty of “both knowingly and recklessly causing the death” of 24-year-old Timothy Pouliot on Jan. 29 outside of a downtown Manchester bar and “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting Mr. Pouliot with a gun,” Formella said.

The verdict came down after approximately one week of trial.

At approximately 12:47 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, officers responded to the sound of gunshots on Old Granite Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Pouliot, of Manchester, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Formella said. Pouliot was pronounced dead at the scene.

