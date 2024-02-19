22-year-old man in critical condition in West Baltimore shooting Sunday; 2 injured in Fells Point

A 22-year-old man who was shot in West Baltimore’s Hollins Market neighborhood late Sunday afternoon is in critical condition.

Officers responded to a report of a walk-in shooting victim around 5 p.m. and learned that the victim was shot near the intersection of West Lombard and Schroeder streets, Baltimore Police said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

About 45 minutes later, a pair of 21-year-old men were shot in Fells Point.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Broadway Street and found one victim with graze wounds to the body and the other victim with gunshot wounds to the body, police said. Medics both victims to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2411.