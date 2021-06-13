22-year-old man in 'critical condition' after shooting in Columbia, Howard police say

Jun. 13—A 22-year-old man was shot Friday evening in Columbia, Howard County police said Saturday.

Police said officers responded to a call at 9:34 p.m. Friday in the 10700 block of Hickory Ridge Road after a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, police found Montez Case, of Columbia, in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where police say he is in "critical condition."

Howard County police are continuing to investigate the motive of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.