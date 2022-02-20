22-year-old man dead as Stockton police investigate 6th homicide in 8 days

A 22-year-old man fatally shot Saturday night, Feb. 19, near California and Worth streets, for the sixth homicide in the city since Feb. 11.

At 8:35 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Stockton Police Department reported.

A suspect and motive remain unknown.

“Since February 11th, we have experienced 6 homicides, which is very concerning and unacceptable. It is important to let our community know we have taken a focused approach to try to reduce the violence,” Stockton Police spokesman Officer Joseph Silva said Sunday.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, Rick Seam, 20, was found shot in the 4700 block of Greensboro Way by police about 5:22 p.m.. Seam was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A an unidentified 19-year-old man was fatally shot at the Red Roof Inn, 1707 W. Fremont Str. at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. An 18-year-old man was also shot at that time, he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Brian Dixon, 35, was shot about 8:38 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 8100 block of Chateau Drive.

Isaias Lopez, 18, a recent graduate of Lincoln High School, was shot about 11:49 p.m. Feb. 11 at Michael Faklis Park in north Stockton.

Mark Scott, 31-year-old, a paraprofessional and baseball coach, was shot about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11 shot in the 8100 block of North El Dorado Street.

“Additional uniformed personnel have been assigned for added high visibility presence in the impacted areas.” Silva said. “Our detectives have been working relentlessly and have indicated these cases are isolated incidents and are not related.”

The Stockton Police Department encourages the public to share any information regarding the homicides by calling the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 or the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377. To remain anonymous call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600, a cash reward of up to $10,000 offered for information leading to an arrest.

