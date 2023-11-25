22-year-old man who died after SUV, 4-wheeler collided in Sussex County is identified

Delaware State Police have identified a 22-year-old man killed Friday in Frankford as Gabriel Dorman of Millsboro.

Dorman was one of two men who were riding a Honda four-wheeler that collided with a Mercedes-Benz SUV early Friday morning, according to Delaware State Police.

Police said they were called at about 1:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired near a home in the 30200 block of Frankford School Road in Frankford. When they arrived, they found Dorman and a 20-year-old Millsboro man with life-threatening injuries lying in the road near the vehicles, according to police. The SUV occupants, a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Frankford, were uninjured, police said.

Police are continuing their death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-741-2859, send a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

Contact reporter Cameron Goodnight at cgoodnight@delawareonline.com or by calling or texting 302-324-2208. Follow him on Twitter at @CamGoodnight.

More: Police identify 65-year-old woman killed in a multivehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Bear

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Gabriel Dorman identified as 22-year-old crash victim in Frankford