22-year-old man dies after being shot in Columbia, Howard police say

Jun. 14—A 22-year-old man who was shot Friday evening in Columbia has died, Howard County police said Monday.

Police said officers responded to a call at 9:34 p.m. Friday in the 10700 block of Hickory Ridge Road after a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, police found Montez Case, of Columbia, in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was in critical condition until Sunday, when police said he died.

Howard police on Monday also announced that a 21-year-old man who was injured in a shooting late last month in Columbia has died.

Officers found Jaden Ealey, of Columbia, suffering from a gunshot wound behind the Exxon gas station in the 6000 block of Foreland Garth in Long Reach after responding to a report of gunshots around 7:10 p.m. May 30.

Ealey was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was in critical condition until he died Friday, police said.

Police on Monday said they are continuing to investigate the motives of the shootings and do not believe either was random. They do not believe the shootings are connected to each other.

Anyone with information in either shooting is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.