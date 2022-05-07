22-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in West Akron neighborhood

A 22-year-old man was gunned down Saturday morning in West Akron, collapsing in the front yard of a Peerless Avenue home, police said.

About 11:20 a.m., police were called about a shooting in the 1100 block of the street. When they arrived, they discovered the victim in the front yard of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he was pronounced dead. On Monday, he will be taken to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy will be performed.

The man's name is being withheld until he is positively identified and his relatives are notified, police said in an email on Saturday afternoon.

Police investigators said the man was involved in an altercation less than an hour before the shooting. Akron police detectives haven’t yet determined the full connection between the altercation and shooting.

No arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Callers can remain anonymous.

The investigation is in its early stages, and no additional information was available Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times on Chesapeake Drive in the city. He was placed in a vehicle that left the scene and was found in the car, which was parked in a South Arlington Street parking lot.

When officers located him, they administered first aid and the man was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Police believe he was shot by a male who left the scene on foot with others. The Tuesday afternoon shooting remains under investigation.

Police said shell casings and other evidence were found at the scene.

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 22-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Akron neighborhood