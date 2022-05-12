22-year-old man dies after Norfolk shooting

A 22-year-old man has died following a late night shooting in Norfolk Wednesday, according to police.

The shooting happened just before midnight in Crown Point neighborhood, off East Virginia Beach Blvd., police said. Police were called to the 5400 block of Greenplain Road for a gunshot disturbance.

At the scene, officers found Marvin J. Milton, of Norfolk, with gunshot wounds. Milton was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he later died, police said.

Police have not released information about the circumstances or potential motive surrounding the shooting. They’re urging anyone with information to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

