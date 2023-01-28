22-year-old man facing murder charge after fatal shooting outside Manchester, NH bar

A 22-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting another man during a confrontation outside a bar on Old Granite Street in Manchester, the Attorney General announced Saturday.

John Delee, of Salem, New Hampshire, was charged with second degree murder, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

At approximately 12:47 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the sound of gunshots on Old Granite Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Formella said.

Pouliot was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.

Delee is “accused of recklessly causing Timothy Pouliot’s death by shooting him with a firearm,” Formella said, adding that it appears a dispute occurred inside The Goat Bar and Grill on Old Granite Street that later led to a confrontation outside the bar.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the events leading up to the dispute, or who witnessed the confrontation outside, to call Manchester Police Department Detective Morgan Lovejoy at 603-792-5529, or to call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Delee is set to be arraigned on Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

