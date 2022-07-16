22 year old man fatally shot in Grand Prairie Thursday morning, police say

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in Grand Prairie early Thursday morning.

Shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Westchester.

The victim, identified as Walter Umukoro, was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. He soon died from his injuries.

Detectives believe Umukoro and an unknown suspect “were engaged in a disturbance in a parking lot,” which escalated to the fatal shooting, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477. Police are offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.