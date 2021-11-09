22-year-old man injured in West Newlove Drive shooting in Santa Maria

Nov. 8—A 22-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder Friday in a shooting on West Newlove Drive in Santa Maria, according to police.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive shortly after 5:30 p.m. and located the wounded male victim, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Nate Totorica.

The man was treated at Marian Regional Medical Center for the injury, which was nonlife-threatening, Totorica added.

Detectives are investigating the incident and encourage community members with information to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.