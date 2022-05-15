22-year-old man killed after being hit by car in McKeesport

A man was killed after being hit by a car in McKeesport.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, police were called to the intersection of 5th Avenue and Lincoln Way for an incident.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, 22-year-old John May was killed after he was hit by a car at that intersection. He died just after 11:30 p.m.

There’s no word on if the driver is in custody or if charges are pending or filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

