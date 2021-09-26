22-year-old man killed in southwest Fort Worth shooting, police say

David Silva Ramirez

One person is dead following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Fort Worth on Saturday night.

At about 10:30 p.m., Fort Worth Police Department officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of Hulen Bend Boulevard in reference to a shooting call.

Officers located a male victim, Rai Quan Lamar Williams, 22, of Fort Worth, with multiple gunshot wounds.



Lamar was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Homicide detectives are investigating, police said.

