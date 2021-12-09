22-year-old man pleads guilty in the death of a Greenville High School student

A Greenville man accused of murder in the death of a Greenville High School junior pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer, 22, was sentenced to 65 years in jail.

Diana Martinez-Gonzalez, 18, was found dead near Frady Road on Oct. 4, 2017, after an altercation with Sherrer, according to investigators.

Sherrer said during the trial that he was not in the right state of mind and that he was sorry and wanted to take full responsibility for his actions.

The parents of Martinez-Gonzalez, Pablo Gonzalez and Andrea Martinez-Gonzalez, were at the trial and asked for the maximum sentence.

A representative read a letter from Diana's mother.

"From that day until now, we carry a great pain in our hearts," the letter read. "As her mother, I suffer a lot. It is not easy to get up every morning and to not see Diana or hear her voice."

Thomas Quinn represented Sherrer and said that Sherrer has had a drug problem and needs substance-abuse counseling.

At the time of Diana's death, according to Quinn, Sherrer had been thrown out of his family home several times because of his inability to stay away from methamphetamine and other drugs.

Quinn said that Sherrer was on a "four-day rage" to the point that he was very paranoid.

"He didn't remember what happened because he was so wired," Quinn said. "He has wanted to go to trial to find out what happened."

After evidence was presented during the trial, Sherrer recognized and acknowledged that he was responsible for what happened, his lawyer said.

Quinn asked for a 30-year minimum sentence.

"I'm not a killer," Sherrer said in front of Judge Edward Miller. "I'm not a murderer."

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Man pleads guilty in death of Greenville SC high school student