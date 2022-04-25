22-year-old man pleads not guilty to murder charges in Lincoln County

A 22-year-old man pleaded not guilty to charges related to the death of a 20-year-old woman in early March in Lincoln County.

Jackson Phillips, 22, appeared Monday at the Lincoln County Courthouse for his initial appearance after being charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of 20-year-old Randi Gerlach.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him, according to court documents.

The victim was found deceased inside a residence on Highway 11 near 270th Street at about 4:30 p.m. March 1, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. During the initial investigation, her death appeared to be suspicious in nature.

Lincoln County State's Attorney Tom Wollman said Gerlach and Phillips were in a "domestic relationship."

He was taken into custody in the Mitchell area following a traffic stop hours after the murder, according to the sheriff's office. He was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and booked in with the initial charges of violating a no contact order in Lincoln County.

Gerlach leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

Phillips' bond is set at $150,000, according to court documents.

The aggravated assault charges Phillips is facing stem from a previous incident between Feb. 20 and March 1, where he allegedly strangled Gerlach, according to court documents.

Gerlach's cause of death has not been released.

