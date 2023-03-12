22-year-old man reported missing in east Charlotte, police say

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Police said Isaiah Walker was seen leaving his home on Cam Stewart Road at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Walker has autism and suffers from cognitive impairment, according to police.

Police said Walker is around 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has short brown hair with brown eyes.

Walker was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and rain boots. He may be carrying an iPad, according to police.

CMPD said is currently working with the Charlotte Fire Department to locate Walker. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

