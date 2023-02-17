A 22-year-old man set a Boise LDS church on fire in August. He was just sentenced

A 22-year-old who set fire to a local church was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, with the possibility of parole after three years, but that sentence was suspended and he will instead serve 45 days at the Community Transition Center.

Joshua Michael Blair was arrested in August after setting fire to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Southwest Boise.

On Friday, he was sentenced on two felonies: burglary and arson in the first degree for burning a dwelling or structure that is normally occupied.

Prosecuting attorney Maria Gonzalez said during the sentencing that Blair started the fire because he was worried about leaving blood evidence behind after breaking a window to enter the church. The Idaho Statesman previously reported that Blair sustained an hand injury after breaking a window.

Ada County District Judge Derrick O’Neill sentenced Blair to three years fixed — the amount of time he must serve before being eligible for parole — and seven years indeterminate. However, that sentence was suspended and Blair was placed on probation for 10 years. He is also serving 45 days in custody under a work release program.

He must also continue with his mental health treatment and medication under supervision of his probation officers.

“You’re a very young man, and I appreciate your efforts you’ve made thus far,” O’Neill said during the sentencing. “But the nature of this crime is concerning.”

Defense attorney Jefferey Nona said that Blair has taken accountability for his actions and has made progress with his mental health.

“Joshua is somebody who clearly has very profound mental health concerns,” Nona said. “He took it upon himself to seek mental health insight at the beginning and then treatment along the way. He’s a different person. I think he should be commended for the efforts he’s made.”

O’Neill said the sentencing is not just a punishment, but also a deterrent for others who “might feel inclined” to make a similar decision.

Church fire injured one firefighter

At about midnight on Aug. 2, law enforcement responded to reports of a structure fire at the Church of Latter Day Saints on Maple Grove Road in Boise. The Statesman previously reported that there was “substantial and extensive” fire damage to the building.

Boise Fire Department spokesperson Lynsey Amundson previously told the Idaho Statesman that the fire began at the north side of the building near the foyer at the entryway. The fire began on the first floor and moved into the attic.

One firefighter suffered a heat-related injury and was immediately held in rehab and rehydrated. There were no other injuries.

Reporter Alex Brizee contributed.