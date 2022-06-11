22-year-old man shot to death on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh, police say

A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 4500 block of Falls of Neuse Road Friday night, Raleigh police said.

Jakem Ramiq Reed was shot several times about 11:30 p.m. Friday, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds.

Police arrested Devin Eugene Driscoll-Tillman, 22, in connection with the shooting and charged him with murder.

Driscoll-Tillman is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

Police did not give a precise location for the shooting, did not describe the connection between the two men or identify a motive.