22-year-old man shot to death in a North Knoxville home, police say

A 22-year-old man was shot to death in a home on Copeland Street in North Knoxville, Knoxville police say.

Police were called to the home at about 11:15 p.m. Aug. 2. Joseph Norris was treated at the scene and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, but he died there.

Police arrested 18-year-old Logan Norris at the home, and described the fight as a domestic dispute. Logan Norris will be charged with second-degree murder, police said in a news release. The two are brothers, police say.

