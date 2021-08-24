22-year-old man shot, killed after trying to rob couple in Bricktown, police say

Reuters

Addressing an emergency session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Ambassador Nasir Ahmad Andisha called for member states to send a strong message to the Taliban and others that rights abuses "will have consequences". However, so far a draft of the council's resolution submitted by Pakistan does not mention the Taliban by name and falls short of calling for a fact-finding mission to probe them as advocated by some Western countries. He said that restrictions and violations were taking place despite early Taliban pledges to respect human rights, citing incidents of forced marriage, intimidation of journalists as well as reports of door-to-door searches.