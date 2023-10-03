A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg in South Milwaukee, police say

A 22-year-old South Milwaukee man was shot in the leg on Monday and police are investigating.

The incident occurred at 4:16 p.m. in the 1600 block of 17th Avenue, according to South Milwaukee Police.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found the man “with a graze wound to his leg,” according to an Oct. 2 news release from SMPD Lt. Todd Vinohradsky.

The man was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, said Vinohradsky. “The incident occurred outdoors and may have stemmed from a prior altercation,” he said.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Milwaukee Police Department at 414-768-8060.

