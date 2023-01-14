22-year-old man shot while walking from Atlanta store, police say
Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot while walking from a store on Continental Colony Parkway SW.
According to police, they responded to the location around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a person shot.
When they got to the scene, officers located a 22-year-old man who told them he was walking from a store when a car started shooting at him.
The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing when he was taken to a local hospital.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Atlanta police.
