22-year-old man shot in Worcester on Sunday, police say

A 22-year-old man was shot on Main Street in Worcester on Sunday morning, police said.

At about 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of 925 Main St. for a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers assisted the man until paramedics arrived, police said. The victim was sent to a local hospital. His condition was not known Sunday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Worcester detectives at 508-799-8651 or text 274637 with “TIPWPD” + your message or send a message via the website worcesterma.gov/police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW