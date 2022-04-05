22-year-old man turns himself in after minor shot in Pascagoula, police say

A Gautier man turned himself into police after a Pascagoula shooting that wounded a juvenile, police said.

Pascagoula police received calls of shots fired in the 1300 block of Market Street at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release published on Facebook.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim, a male juvenile, had been hit and was taken to Singing River Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect, 22-year-old Jerry Magee Jr. of Gautier, turned himself into police.

He is being charged with aggravated assault and is being held at Jackson County jail on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information are asked to call the Pascagoula Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 228-762-2211.