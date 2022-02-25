22-year-old man wanted in Burton shooting death of his stepfather, Sheriff’s Office says

Police are searching for a 22-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his stepfather Thursday night in Burton, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to a home in the Godwin Mobile Home Park on Joe Frazier Road around 8 p.m. and discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.

The county coroner pronounced Christian Hernandez, 29, dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Hernandez’s stepson, Daniel Adame-Guatemala, shot Hernandez before leaving the scene in a pickup truck.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants Friday morning for Adame-Guatemala for one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the release said.

Adame-Guatemala is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-7 and weighing about 140 pounds.

He may be traveling in a silver Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck with South Carolina license plate PDZ784, the release said, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Adame-Guatemala’s whereabouts can contact Sgt. James Tunis at 843-255-3426, Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.