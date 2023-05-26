22-year-old missing for months found dead in Oregon woods, cops say. ‘Worst nightmare’

A woman missing for months has been found dead in remote Oregon, police said.

Kristin Smith, 22, of Gresham, was reported missing in late December, the Portland Police Bureau said in a May 25 news release.

Remains found in a “wooded area” in Portland on Feb. 19 have been identified as Smith, according to police.

“I am deeply saddened, lost and broken,” Smith’s mother, Melissa Smith, wrote on a GoFundMe page. “I’ve fought so hard to find her, and I didn’t find her in time.”

In the months since her daughter’s disappearance, Melissa Smith said she’s participated in a number of searches, as well as hung “thousands of fliers” in the area, according to the GoFundMe.

“I’ve been living the worst nightmare possible these last 6 months,” Melissa Smith wrote in a May 11 Facebook post.

Police said officers along with other agencies combed the area where Kristin Smith’s remains were found for any other evidence.

An investigation into Smith’s death is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 503-823-0433 or 503-823-1081.

