A 22-year-old named Daria Dugina is asking people to stop writing 'RIP' on her Instagram, saying she is not a Putin ally's daughter who was killed by a car bomb

A 22-year-old Russian woman has asked Instagram users to stop writing "RIP" in her comment section after she was mistaken for Darya Dugina, the daughter of a Putin ally who was killed in a car explosion Sunday night.

"I'M ALIVE," 22-year-old Daria Dugina posted to her Instagram story seen by Insider. "I am not Alexander Dugin's daughter."

Daria Dugina said in a second Instagram post that was written in Russian that "foreigners" mixed her up with the influential Russian's daughter and that she was unable to "delete comments" or "close the account."

Aleksandr Dugin is an influential political philosopher commonly referred to as "Putin's Brain." His daughter, 29-year-old Darya Dugina, died after his car exploded while she was driving it on the outskirts of Moscow Saturday night.

Russian investigators said the explosion was caused by a bomb planted in the car.

Darya Dugina had been a vocal proponent of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Daily Beast. She had previously been sanctioned by the US for her pro-Russian propaganda.

Putin's allies have blamed Ukraine's security services for Dugin's death.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the incident.

Insider reporter Yelena Dzhanova contributed to this report.

