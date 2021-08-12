22-year-old out on porch is shot 10 times in North Carolina tourist town, police say

A 22-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he was shot 10 times while on a home’s porch in North Carolina, officials said.

The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. More than a dozen shell casings that came from three guns were found at the scene, police said.

The man who had been shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. The police department isn’t sharing his name “out of privacy for the victim,” spokesperson Christina Hallingse told McClatchy News in an email.

The shooting occurred at a resident’s porch on Shiloh Road, south of downtown Asheville. The city is a popular tourist destination in the Western North Carolina mountains.

As of Thursday morning, officials were seeking clues as they investigated the case.

“Detectives have identified a person of interest in this case but still need your help,” Asheville police wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110 or send “TIP2APD” in a text message to 847411. So far this year, police say 27 people were shot in Asheville, and officers have responded to 348 shooting-related calls.

