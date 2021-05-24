22-year-old shooting victim dies in first Duluth homicide of 2021

Duluth News Tribune, Minn.
May 24—A 22-year-old Duluth man is dead following a shooting Saturday, May 22. This marks the first homicide in Duluth this year, according to a Duluth Police Department news release.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of East Third Street at approximately 7:10 p.m. Officers found the victim, then identified and detained a 17-year-old male suspect from Duluth. The suspect was booked at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center pending a charge of second-degree murder.

Rose White on Saturday told the News Tribune he heard an argument in the area, followed by more than a dozen gunshots. The News Tribune asked several other people gathered near the scene if they had seen the incident occur. Most said they had not, while some admitted to hearing several rounds of gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking for the public's help in collecting additional information. To provide info, call 911 or 218-730-505 to connect to the Violent Crimes Unit.

The victim's name is being withheld until the family has been notified. Police did not identify the suspect Sunday.

There was one homicide in Duluth in 2020. Jordan William Carter, 31, was arrested and charged in December 2020 with unintentional second-degree murder after authorities said his claim of an accidental fall failed to account for the serious blunt-force trauma suffered by his then-fiancee's son, three-year-old Cameron Joseph Gordon. He is free on bond.

