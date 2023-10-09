22-year-old shooting victim identified as Alexandria police investigate

Alexandria police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who was killed by gunfire on Sunday.

Shedrick Jordan, who lived in Alexandria, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting, which was reported around 8:39 p.m., according to police.

The Alexandria Police Department was notified about the shooting by hospital personnel. An investigation began, and it was learned that the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Culpepper Road, according to a release from the department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or dispatch at 318-441-6559. Detectives also can be contacted via email at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

