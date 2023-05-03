22-year-old shot in the chest in Statesville, police say

Officers with the Statesville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

According to SPD, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Monroe Street in Statesville.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot in the chest, and he was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital. His current condition wasn’t provided.

SPD hasn’t given any information about a potential suspect in the shooting. We’re also working on getting information on what led to the shooting.

The department says the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

