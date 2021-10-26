22-year-old shot and killed in Norfolk, police say

Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Norfolk Monday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of B Avenue after receiving reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, police found a single victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Officials later identified the victim as Wykeen D. Cuffee, 22, of Norfolk.

At this time, police haven’t released any information regarding the suspect or the circumstances surrounding this incident.

As this investigation continues, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com