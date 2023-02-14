22-year-old shot multiple times, killed in Bronx

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in the Bronx on Monday, cops said.

Police responding to an alert from the city’s ShotSpotter system discovered the victim on E. 187th St. near Cambreleng Ave. in Belmont around 6:55 p.m., cops and sources said.

He had been shot multiple times in the chest.

Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved.

His name was not released as police worked to track down his family.

There were no immediate arrests.