22-year-old shot over dirty park bathroom, California cops say. Suspect on the loose

Three men got into a fight over a dirty bathroom in California resulting in one man getting shot and another being struck with the gun, according to police.

The fight began around 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, involving three men who slept in a bathroom at Westview Park, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle.

One of the men, a 22-year-old, was not keeping the bathroom clean so a second man shot him once in the leg, police said.

When the third man, 30, intervened to help the gunshot victim, the gunman hit him with the gun, police said.

The gunman fled the scene and is not in custody at this time, according to Buttle.

The 30-year-old, who was not severely injured, was able to flag down police, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

The gunshot victim was sent to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said. They were not life threatening.

Northeastern Division detectives will be further investigating the incident, police said.

The park is about 17 miles north of downtown San Diego.

