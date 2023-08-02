22-year-old South Carolina man was killed and two people have been arrested, cops say

A 22-year-old South Carolina man was killed in a shooting and two people have been arrested, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Justin Oliver, a 23-year-old Eutawville resident, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Siera Dangerfield, another 23-year-old Eutawville resident, was charged with obstruction of justice, Orangeburg County court records show. Deputies said her conflicting statements during the investigation were her attempts to distance herself from the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crimes are connected to the July 27 shooting of a 22-year-old Berkeley County man, according to the release.

Deputies responded to a report of multiple gunshots around 6 a.m., found the man’s body lying face down off Walker Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about how the sheriff’s office connected Oliver and Dangerfield to the shooting was not available.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

“Senseless. This is just utterly senseless,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in the release. “There is no reason on Earth to justify this individual’s actions.”

Despite the arrests, Ravenell said the investigation is ongoing.

A $3,000 surety bond was set for Dangerfield, but it has not been posted, according to judicial records. Dangerfield is slated to return to court on Aug. 11.

No bond was set for Oliver, who is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 8, judicial records show.

In 2018, Oliver pleaded guilty to a third-degree assault and battery charge, according to court records.