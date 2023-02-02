22-year-old suspect arrested in Durham shooting that killed one, injured one

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Durham shooting that left one dead and one injured in August, according to police.

Savon Dunston, 22, of Durham has been charged with the murder of a Cary man who was shot and killed last summer, police said.

On the afternoon of Aug. 17, a man and a woman were shot along the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street and East Cornwallis Road in Durham.

According to police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services. The next day, police identified him as Derek Ortiz of Cary. He was 21.

The woman who was shot sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Dunston is currently being held without bond at the Durham County Jail.