22-year-old suspected gang member is arrested in the Merced Cemetery, police say

A man was arrested Saturday night in the Merced Cemetery after police said they investigated what appeared to be “suspicious gang activity.”

The officer arrived just before 9 p.m. at the cemetery, in the 1400 block of B Street, according to a Merced Police Department Facebook post.

Branden Gonzalez, 22, was detained after a brief chase on foot, police said.

A discarded firearm was later located at the cemetery. Police arrested Gonzalez and booked him at the Merced County Jail on suspicion of weapons and gang-related violations. The gun was loaded, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Officer Arturo Gaona at 209-385-6905 or gaonaa@cityofmerced.org.