Armagh man Odhran O'Neill dies in kayaking incident in Thailand

A 22-year old man has died after his boat capsazied while kayaking in Thailand.

Odhran O'Neill from Lurgan, County Armagh was last seen in Khao Sok National Park on Saturday at 13:00 GMT.

Mr O'Neill's uncle David O'Dowd told the BBC his nephew was only 4.5m (15ft) from a jetty when his boat capsized.

He had taken a break from an apprenticeship in Newry to travel to Thailand with a friend last week.

The pair had based themselves outside Bangkok and had been planning to travel around the country for a few months.

Mr O'Dowd said the family was currently working to have Mr O'Neill's body repatriated.

He said it was expected to take between seven and 10 days.

A statement from Clann Eireann GAC said after the kayak capsized, Mr O'Neill said he would swim to shore but was not seen again.

It is believed his body was found in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The club thanked everyone who assisted the search efforts by sharing the social media post and said their thoughts and prayers were with the family.

"Unfortunately, it is not the outcome we had all hoped and prayed for," the statement added.