22-year-old woman arrested in Forks after threatening homeowner with gun

A 22-year-old Forks woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly stole a gun and pointed it threateningly at a homeowner in Forks, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 9 a.m. on May 15, deputies responded to a residential burglary call at a home near Merchants Road in Forks.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner reported a family member had unlawfully entered the home, taken the keys to a truck and stole two handguns.

The homeowner also reported the family member pointed one of the guns at her and threatened to shoot her.

When the deputies arrived they spoke to the homeowner who identified the family member as Shayla Sue Davis, 22, of Forks.

The homeowner said Davis had left on a 3-wheeled pedal bike.

After a search of the area, Davis was found and taken into custody just before 10 a.m.

When she was arrested, the two handguns were recovered.

Davis will be charged with burglary, assault, theft of firearms, custodial interference, and motor vehicle theft, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

She was booked into the Clallam County Jail.



