22-year-old woman dies after being hit by vehicle; driver charged with manslaughter, DUI

A 22-year-old Dover woman died after being hit by a vehicle in Dover on Friday night, according to police.

At around 11 p.m., a call was made for the crash at Liberty Court Apartments in the 1200 block of Walker Road. Police responded and located the victim, who sustained severe injuries when she was hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Thalia Perez of Dover, who remained on the scene, was determined to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, according to police.

Perez was taken into custody, then brought to the Dover Police Department where she was processed and arraigned.

The victim was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where she died due to her injuries, according to police. Her name is being withheld until her family has been notified.

Perez was charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, according to Dover police. Perez was then committed to Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $100,100 secured bail.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: In Dover, driver charged with manslaughter, driving under influence