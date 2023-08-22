22-year-old woman dies in crash with dump truck on Highway 99, Sacramento CHP says

A 22-year-old woman was killed Monday in a collision on Highway 99 near the Highway 50 junction in Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said.

The woman was a passenger in a Toyota sedan traveling northbound on Highway 99 toward the interchange in Oak Park, CHP said in a news release. The driver of the Toyota became distracted and failed to see that traffic ahead had slowed.

The Toyota did not break in time to avoid colliding with a Peterbilt dump truck directly ahead of it, according to the release. The Toyota collided with the left rear of the dump truck, causing major intrusion to the sedan.

Officers from the South Sacramento CHP office and Sacramento Fire Department firefighters arrived on scene and provided life-saving measures. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were transported to hospital where the woman was pronounced dead. The driver, a 22-year-old man, suffered major injuries.

A 6-month-old infant and 1-year-old toddler that were in riding in the back seat were uninjured, the CHP said.