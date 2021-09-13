A 22-year-old woman who documented her cross-country road trip on YouTube has been reported missing after fiancé returned without her

Gabby Petito's family last heard from her when she had arrived at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on August 25, according to the Daily Mail. littleting/Shutterstock

Van-lifer Gabby Petito was reported missing after not returning from a road trip with her fiancé.

Her mother filed the report on Saturday, and police opened an investigation into her disappearance.

Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is reportedly not cooperating with authorities and hired a lawyer.

A 22-year-old New York woman who documented her cross-country van road trip on social media was reported missing by her mother on Saturday after her fiancé returned to their Florida home without her, according to multiple reports.

Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, embarked on their road trip on July 2 from Blue Point, New York, Newsday reported.

The two were living in a 2012 Ford Transit van on their trip, and documented their travels on their respective Instagram accounts (@gabspetito and @bizarre_design_), often using the hashtag #vanlife.

Petito was last seen checking out of a hotel with Laundrie on August 24. She last spoke to her family on the phone the next day and told them she had arrived at the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, according to the Daily Mail.

Petito's most recent Instagram post was shared on August 25, the same day she is said to have last verbally spoken to her family.

Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, told Fox News on Sunday that she was unsure if her daughter left Grand Teton, as she only communicated with Petito via text twice after August 25.

"I don't know if she left Grand Teton or not," Schmidt said to Fox News. "I did receive a text from her on the 27th and the 30th, but I don't know if it was technically her or not, because it was just a text. I didn't verbally speak to her."

Laundrie eventually returned to the couple's home in North Point, Florida, without Petito, though it is not clear when he arrived, according to the Daily Mail.

Schmidt filed a missing person's report for Petito with the Suffolk County Police in New York on Saturday, as the department stated in a press release.

"Petito, 22, of Blue Point, is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds," the press release says. "She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads 'let it be.'"

Authorities recovered the couple's van during their investigation, according to the same release.

Petito and Laundrie had been living in North Point together for two years before they set out on their road trip, according to the Daily Mail. Petito announced their engagement via Instagram in July 2020.

Since Schmidt filed the missing person's report, Laundrie has refused to cooperate with authorities and has hired a lawyer, Petito's family has said, according to the Daily Mail.

"I just want people to keep looking and not stop until we find her," Schmidt told Newsday, speaking of her daughter's disapperance. "We won't stop until we find her."

Petito's family made a GoFundMe to help find her on Saturday. It had raised over $8,000 at the time of writing.

Neither Petito's family nor Laundrie immediately returned Insider's request for comment Monday.

