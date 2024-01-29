22-year-old woman fatally gunned down in East L.A.

Family members and friends gathered on a street in East Los Angeles to mourn the loss of a 22-year-old woman senselessly gunned down last weekend while authorities continue the search for the gunman.

Lexus Gutierrez was sitting in a car with two friends in the 600 block of South Humphrey’s Avenue at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 when gunfire erupted from a Honda SUV traveling northbound on the street, authorities with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said.

The 22-year-old suffered a fatal gunshot to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The person in the driver’s seat was injured but is expected to recover. It is unclear if the other passenger was injured.

As a memorial to Gutierrez grows at the site of the deadly shooting, family members told KTLA’s Jennifer McGraw that the 22-year-old had big aspirations, an even bigger heart and that she was the light of their lives.

“It’s just so unjust because of the person she was,” the victim’s aunt, Patricia Martinez, said. “She wasn’t a troublemaker, she had no enemies. She just was a big happy person with a big smile.”

Lexus Gutierrez, 22, was shot and killed on Jan. 21 while sitting in a vehicle with her friends in East L.A.

Family members and friends mourn the loss of 22-year-old Lexus Gutierrez at a vigil held on Jan. 28, 2024. (KTLA)

Family members and friends mourn the loss of 22-year-old Lexus Gutierrez at a vigil held on Jan. 28, 2024. (KTLA)

So far, authorities have been unable to locate the suspects responsible for what they called a drive-by shooting.

“We just don’t get it, why an innocent person who was minding her own business, getting in a car with her friends – I don’t know. Someone just decided to go out one day and hurt someone,” Martinez added.

Family members said Gutierrez’s parents are devastated and that they are now trying to do the unimaginable, lay their daughter to rest.

“It’s just so heartbreaking for me to see them because they’re broken,” Martinez said.

They are also pleading for the public’s help, asking anyone with information about the terrible tragedy to call investigators and help bring those responsible to justice.

California man arrested with $300K in cash, AR-15, 90 lbs. of weed: sheriff

“If you know anything, if you’ve seen anything, if you have a Ring camera that you can turn over to the police – if you know anything, just please share that information with them,” Martinez said. “Let’s give Lexus the peace and justice that she deserves. She did not deserve this.”

Detectives told KTLA that the investigation is ongoing and that they are hoping the other two passengers in the car with Gutierrez can help identify the suspects.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.