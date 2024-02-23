22-year-old woman identified as victim found dead after jog on UGA campus

A woman found dead on the University of Georgia campus after she went for a jog has been identified as 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, according to the Athens-Clarke County coroner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Friends reported Riley missing on Thursday after she went for a jog on the university’s intermural fields and never returned.

We’re in Athens working to learn more about the search for the suspect, on Channel 2 Action News

Police found her unconscious and injured in a wooded area behind the fields around 12:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they suspect foul play and called Riley’s death a “crime.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Riley’s cause of death has not been determined.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Riley was a nursing student at Augusta University’s nursing school campus in Athens.

Police said the investigation is still active. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.