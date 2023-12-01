22-year-old woman molests minor after posing as student online, Florida cops say

A woman was arrested after Florida police said she was having an “inappropriate relationship” with a minor.

Alyssa Ann Zinger was arrested Nov. 24 after police received tips that she was inappropriately communicating with a boy between 12 and 15 years old, according to a Dec. 1 news release from Tampa Police Department.

The 22-year-old initially reached out to the boy on social media while pretending to be a homeschooled student, investigators said.

She was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery, as well as five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a person between 12-15 of age.

Zinger was booked in Orient Road Jail, according to the release.

“It is disturbing and unsettling to see an adult take advantage of a child and prey on them,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in the release.

The Tampa Police Department said it thinks other people were victims of Zinger, according to the release. Those who think they were affected should call 813-231-6130.

