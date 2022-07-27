22-year-old's arrest related to July 18 shooting on North C Street

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police Department has made an arrest related to a July 18 shooting.

Terill Devoni Strickland, 22, was jailed Sunday on a Level 5 criminal recklessness charge. According to jail records, the charge involved aggressive driving; however, the driving element was a mistake when charges were electronically coded, according to Sgt. Zach Taylor.

Online records did not show the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office yet filing formal charges against Strickland.

Strickland was arrested in connection with the shooting of Brandon M. Pyle, 40. Pyle was shot in the back about 10 p.m. July 18 in the 1300 block of North C Street.

Taylor said there was a domestic altercation prior to the shooting, and the investigation continues.

The investigation into a shooting eight days prior also continues, Taylor said.

There has not yet been an arrest in the the July 10 shooting of Skyler A. Goodwin, 22, in the left leg. Goodwin was wounded just before 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of North B Street.

Investigators were looking for a black Jeep Cherokee that was seen driving past the North B Street residence where the shooting occurred.

