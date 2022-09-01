22-year-old's fentanyl overdose in Rancho Mirage could lead to murder charge

A Cathedral City man could face murder charges after sheriff's deputies accused him of selling the fentanyl that led to a 22-year-old man's fatal overdose in Rancho Mirage.

The arrest of Riley Hagar, 25, came nearly eight months after Travis O’Brien's death on New Year's Day.

Around 12:30 p.m. that day, deputies found O’Brien dead in the 69-000 block of State Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. They had been responding to a call about an unresponsive man in the area.

After it was determined O’Brien had died from fentanyl poisoning, the sheriff's Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit assumed the case and zeroed in on Hagar as a suspect. He was located in Rancho Mirage and arrested on Wednesday.

He had "a large quantity of narcotics" in his possession and was out on bail for an unrelated charge, the sheriff's press release said, without specifying what kind of drugs he had.

Hagar was booked on suspicion of murder and held on $1 million bail, jail records show.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin had previously announced that his office would pursue murder charges against dealers who sold drugs that resulted in someone's death. His office said it was the first in Southern California to do this, though others now do the same.

"Fentanyl has changed the entire nature of drug use and drug dealing,'' Hestrin said in November 2021. "In Riverside County in 2016, we had two fentanyl-related deaths. This year we're on pace to have 500 to 600 fentanyl-related deaths. The deaths are doubling every year.''

Hagar is scheduled to appear in court in Indio on Friday at 8 a.m., jail records show.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

