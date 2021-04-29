22 pawsome Mother’s Day gifts for your favorite dog mom

Caring for four-legged friends is no easy job.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and just because the women in your life might not have actual children, it doesn’t mean they don’t deserve recognition. Being a pet parent is no easy feat—it requires lots of dedication, patience, time, and so much money—which is why “Dog Mom” culture is still very much a thing.

To honor the dedicated dog mom in your life, here are 22 amazing Mother’s Day gifts—some of which are for her, and some of which are for her pup. No matter what you choose, she’s sure to appreciate the recognition for all the hard work she puts into taking care of her four-legged friend.

1. For any dog mom: I Love You Greeting Card

If you’re looking for a small and inexpensive gift to give your favorite dog mom, this adorable greeting card is the way to go. The front of the card features a pink leash and the phrase, “I love you more than walkies,” and the design is complemented by several sweet pink hearts. The inside of the card is blank, allowing you to write your own message, and it comes with a matching envelope, as well.

Get the I Love You More Than Walkies Greeting Card from Etsy for $4.95

2. For the outdoorsy dog mom: Yeti Boomer Bowl

Does the mom you're shopping for love hiking, camping, or boating with her pooch? If so, the Yeti Boomer Dog Bowl is sure to suit her lifestyle. This sleek and durable bowl is made from stainless steel and comes in a variety of colors, and it can hold up to eight cups of food or water. Plus, you can even have it customized with the dog’s name or a cute dog-themed graphic.

**Get the Boomer 8 Dog Bowl from Yeti for $49.99

3. For the new dog mom: Welcome Home Pet Bundle

Any puppy mom is sure to love this bundle of toys for her new fur baby. It comes with a blanket, leash, rope toy, llama plush toy, and waste-bag holder, all of which are arranged in a pretty rope toy bin. Plus, all of the items are made with eco-friendly materials, and Harry Barker supports a number of dog-focused charities, making it a brand you can feel good about supporting.

Get the Welcome Home Pet Bundle from Harry Barker for $99

4. For the mom with a hyper pup: The Game

Some dogs are bundles of endless energy, and you can give their mom a break by gifting her The Game. This cool toy is designed to hold up to one and a half cups of dog food and mimics the experience of hunting prey, keeping dogs engaged for up to 30 minutes at mealtime. The Game has a silicone exterior that keeps it from making too much noise as dogs bump it around, and it even has several complexity settings for those smart pups out there.

Get The Game from Fable for $55

5. For the sentimental dog mom: Willow Tree Angel of Friendship

If your giftee has a sweet spot for cute trinkets—or even just Willow Tree figurines in general—you’ve got to get her the Angel of Friendship. The 5-inch hand-painted figure shows an angel with wire wings holding a small puppy in her arms, and it comes with a card that reads “For those who share the spirit of friendship.” I was actually gifted this figurine myself, and I can confirm it’s the perfect gift for a sappy dog mom.

Get the Willow Tree Angel of Friendship from Amazon for $28.95

6. For the dog mom with a favorite breed: Dog Breed Soy Candle

We all know someone who’s crazy about a certain dog breed—whether it’s goofy Great Danes or loveable labs—and you can celebrate their love with a Dog Breed Candle from Scripted Fragrance. There’s a wide range of hand-poured soy candles to choose from that feature dozens of popular breeds, and each one has a special scent that interprets the essence of that particular dog. You can choose between candles in glass jars or metal tins, and the glass option has a silhouette of the breed as decoration.

Get the ScriptedFragrance Dog Breed Soy Candle from Etsy for $34

7. For the coffee loving dog mom: Custom Pet Portrait Mug

For the dog mom who always has a cup of coffee in her hand, consider gifting this sweet custom pet mug. The cup comes in both 11- and 15-ounce sizes, as well as a variety of colors, and you get to upload a picture of your giftee’s dog, which will be turned into a hand-drawn digital pet portrait. You can even get a custom message printed on the back of the mug, and the finished product is both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Get the Custom Pet Portrait Mug from Sam and Jack for $29.99

8. For the mom who takes her dog everywhere: City Carrier Bag

I know I would take my dog everywhere if I could, and if your giftee loves toddling around town with her fur baby in tow, you’ve got to get her the City Carrier Bag. This stylish tote has a cotton canvas body lined with faux sherpa, and it’s a cozy travel spot for small- to medium-sized dogs. It has a leash clip on the inside to keep the dog in place, and there are multiple pockets around the bag for your giftee to stash all her essentials.

Get the City Carrier Bag from Maxbone for $290

9. For the mom who loves to match her pup: Scrunchie and Bandana Set

Like mother, like dog—that’s what I always say! If you’re shopping for a dog mom who loves to rock matching accessories with her pooch, there’s no better gift than this scrunchie and bandana set. The scrunchie is made from cotton and has a removable bow, and the doggie bandana has a dual-layer construction and an easy-to-tie triangular shape. The set comes in 10 different patterns, and you can choose from three bandana sizes.

Get the Scrunchie and Bandana Set from The Foggy Dog for $32

10. For the wine-loving dog mom: It's Not Drinking Alone Glasses

Any dog mom who likes to crack open a bottle of wine at the end of a long day will appreciate this silly wine glass, which reads, “It’s not really drinking alone if… the dog is home.” After all, it’s true. The stemless glass holds up to 21 ounces, and the phrase is etched into the glass to ensure it won’t wear off after repeated washing.

Get the It’s Not Drinking Alone Glasses from Orvis for $59

11. For the dog mom on the go: Dog Mom tumbler cup

If the dog mom you’re shopping for is always running around doing errands, working, and socializing, she probably relies on reusable tumblers to transport her drink of choice, and this dog-themed one would be a great gift. The 20-ounce cup is made from double-walled stainless steel with a push-on lid and colored straw, and on the outside, it features an adorable vinyl design that reads “Corgi Mom,” “Frenchie Mom,” or any other breed you choose. There’s also a cute line drawing of the breed, and you can choose from a rainbow of vinyl colors.

Get the DNSCreationsCo Dog Mom Tumbler Cup from Etsy for $19.99

12. For the dog mom who spoils her fur babies: Wüfers Dog Mom Dog Cookie Box

I’m not going to lie: I truly thought these were “people” cookies at first. But the Wüfers Cookie Box is actually filled with beautiful treats for dogs. It’s still so adorable that it needed to be on this list. The box includes nine impeccably decorated, freshly baked dog treats that use human-grade ingredients and are covered in a healthy yogurt-based coating.

Get the Wüfers Dog Mom Dog Cookie Box from Amazon for $39.95

13. For the dog mom who’s training her pup: Personalized Leather Dog Treat Bag

If your giftee has been taking her dog to training classes and working on new tricks with them, she’s sure to get plenty of use out of this personalized dog treat bag. The beautiful leather bag comes in a variety of colors, and it has a snap on the front, as well as a clip to attach to a leash or belt loop. You can even have the pouch personalized with metallic lettering, and there’s an option to have it made with a hole for waste bags.

Get the Herbert and Winifred Personalized Leather Dog Treat Bag from Etsy for $50.75

14. For the dog mom who gives lots of treats: Mason Stoneware Pet Treat Canister

Dog moms need to treat their dogs, so you can’t go wrong with this personalized pet treat canister. It’s made from durable stoneware, and you can choose between an ivory or charcoal finish, both of which include a snug-fitting wooden lid. Plus, you can get the jar personalized with the pup’s name, making it an extra-thoughtful gift that they’ll both appreciate.

Get the Mason Stoneware Pet Treat Canister from Pottery Barn for $39.50

15. For the dog mom who goes above and beyond: Dog Mom Mug

What’s a better gift for the best dog mom ever than a mug that says “Best dog mom ever”? This mug is too cute, featuring a sweet rainbow with a paw print and heart in the center. On the reverse side, the mug has “XOXO” above a heart and their dog’s name printed underneath for an extra-special touch.

Get the SusanCaseDesigns Dog Mom Mug from Etsy for $16

16. For the dog mom who loves to bake: Dash Dog Treat Maker

Your giftee loves to bake, so why get her a way to make homemade goodies for her beloved pooch? The Dash Dog Treat Maker is the perfect addition to her kitchen. It’s designed like a miniature waffle maker, and its nonstick plates will allow her to make eight bone-shaped treats in a matter of minutes. The appliance heats up quickly, is easy to clean, and comes with several recipes for her to test out with her pup.

Get the Dash Dog Treat Maker from Amazon for $27.98

17. For the dog mom who owns a house: Dog Paws Doormat

You can help your giftee welcome visitors to her house with this fun doormat, which reads “Welcome to our home.” The graphic features paw prints running across the mat, which is made from high-quality natural coir with a non-slip rubber backing. The doormat comes in a variety of sizes, including mini, standard, large, and extra-large, and the seller recommends using it in a sheltered location to increase its lifespan.

Get the HamlinRowShop Dog Paws Doormat from Etsy for $41.30

18. For the dog mom who has great decor: The Year of the Dogs coffee table book

Who doesn’t want a coffee table book filled with dog photos? The Year of the Dogs features portraits of more than 100 very good boys and girls, as well as a narrative about each dog. The images were taken by Vincent Musi, a National Geographic photographer, and in the book, he manages to perfectly capture the playfulness and joy that dogs exude.

Get The Year of the Dogs from Amazon for $18.99

19. For the hat-wearing dog mom: Dog Mom Hat

For the dog mom that wants the world to know she’s a dog mom, this “Dog Mom” hat is a must-have accessory (How many times can I write “dog mom” in one sentence?). The hat is made from 100% cotton and has an adjustable buckle in the back, and while this one is a pretty ivory color, the hat is also available in olive, lilac, and blush pink. And yes, the brand also has “Dog Dad” hats for Father’s Day.

Get the Dog Mom Hat from Lucy & Co. for $25

20. For the poem-loving dog mom: Pedigree Poem Pillow

We can all appreciate a good turn of phrase, and these pedigree poem pillows will wow any dog-loving bibliophile. The throw pillows are available with a wide range of dog breeds on them, and each one features a playful acrostic poem that details the breed’s common traits. The pillow itself is made from cotton canvas and stuffed with synthetic down, and it’s sure to be an adorable addition to any sofa.

Get the Pedigree Poem Pillow from Uncommon Goods for $90

21. For the dog mom who gives back: Socks that Save Dogs

We love supporting brands with charitable initiatives, which is why we’re low-key obsessed with Conscious Step, which sells socks for good causes. This pair of light purple socks, in particular, supports the Best Friends Animal Society and its work to save shelter animals. The cute socks have little paw prints all across them, and they’re made from vegan and organic materials.

Get the Socks that Save Dogs from Conscious Step for $14.95

22. For the dog mom with a stubborn pooch: Bad Dog Tumblers

Some dogs can be a bit stubborn, but that doesn’t mean we love them any less. For the dog mom whose pup has trouble listening, the Bad Dog Tumblers are a comical present. The set of four pint glasses each feature an illustration of a dog doing the opposite of what it’s told, accurately capturing the trials and tribulations of training. The glassware is made and decorated in the United States, and each glass can hold up to 16 ounces of your dog mom’s favorite beverage.

Get the Bad Dog Tumblers from Uncommon Goods for $35

