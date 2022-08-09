22 people indicted in alleged drug trafficking ring in Georgia

Almost two dozen people are facing several charges in an alleged armed drug trafficking organization in middle Georgia.

The U.S. Department of Justice released a list of 22 people listed in an indictment.

The charges come after an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation into the alleged organization.

The investigation discovered that the organization was distributing methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances in Middle Georgia.

A federal indictment was returned on June 15 charging the following people:

Cornelius Leonard, 28

Kedric Fuller, 41

Markevious Snipes, 31

Pedro Valencia, 45

Horatio Venable, 25

Rashad Moreland, 36

Antovious Hunter, 39

Darius Wellmaker, 39

Ashley Ingram, 35

Mechile Hobbs, 48

Mark Dean, 44

Nehemiah Johnson, 29

Jennifer Moss, 38

Justin Whitten, 36

Natashia Antley, 34

Krystal Juarez Norman, 33

Dixie Bailey, 33

Carlton Power, 26

Dustin Robbins, 33

Sabrina Smith, 32

Joshua McAfee, 34

Ramone Zorn, 52

They are facing an extensive list of charges, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and distribution of methamphetamine.

If convicted, each person is looking at paying between $8 million and $20 million in fines, and serving up to life in prison.

