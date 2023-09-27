These 22 people were indicted in Clark County

Sep. 26—Twenty-two people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Amy N. Jackson, 41, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jason Allen, 50, of Fairborn: Operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Antwain N. Johnson, 42, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

William M. Moore, 47: Assault, vandalism.

Seth M. Parsley, 45: Breaking-and-entering.

Christopher Constantine, 35, of Springfield: Theft, Medicaid eligibility fraud.

Kevin L. Perry, 45, of New Carlisle: Failure to appear.

Clayton Anderson Jr., 26, Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Clayton Anderson Sr., 46, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Dean A. Anderson, 24, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Loraine D. Anderson, 49, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Gene Bowshier, 30, of Springfield: Strangulation, disrupting public service, domestic violence.

Steven Blount, 59, of Springfield: Violating a protection order, having weapons while under disability, domestic violence.

Ja'Heim Jefferson, 20, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts).

Robert E. Chaney Jr., 42: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Vietnam T. Nguyen, 38, of Los Angeles: Trafficking in lysergic acid diethylamide, possession of lysergic acid diethylamide, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Edmond Tsaruryan, 52, of Tujunga, California: Trafficking in lysergic acid diethylamide, possession of lysergic acid diethylamide, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Ramon L. Ragland, 49, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Devion M. Foster, 24, Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

James Stabler, 47: Kidnapping, abduction, strangulation, domestic violence.

Dearius D. McWhorter, 25, of Springfield: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Christian Ochs, 20, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.